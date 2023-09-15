Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

37-year-old dead after crash on Broad Street in Augusta

Richmond County Sheriff's Office- generic
Richmond County Sheriff's Office- generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a car crash that occurred on Thursday on Broad Street at Crawford Avenue.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, 37-year-old Amanda Latara Hurst was transported from the scene of the crash to Augusta University Hospital Medical Center by EMS.

The crash happened at 8:52 a.m. on Thursday, according to the coroner’s office.

MORE | Heavy police presence at Traditions at Augusta Apartments

Hurst was pronounced dead at 1:12 p.m. on Friday.

This isn’t the only death we have seen on Friday. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Dwayne Anthony Tillman II died after a fatal shooting on the 2800 block of Fairmount Street.

Also on Friday, human remains were discovered on Quarry Road Friday morning, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies on the scene of a December night in 2021 say the driver, Derrell Tucker Jr., could’ve...
I-TEAM: 2nd Burke County DUI case never makes it to court
There was heavy damage to the guardrail on Walton Way Extension the morning after a police...
Heavy police presence at Traditions at Augusta Apartments
A Wadley police car leaves the scene of an accident monday in an Augusta parking lot.
Wadley cop fired after hit-and-run in Augusta
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Richmond County resident launches effort to oust sheriff
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Emergency crews respond to 2-car crash on I-20

Latest News

King Cat & the Elders get ready to perform at Arts in the Heart
Brenda Durant talks with us about Arts in the Heart
We spoke with the Head of Ethic Foods Committee at Arts in the Heart!
Grovetown Middle School
Grovetown Middle School student charged over threat