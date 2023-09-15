37-year-old dead after crash on Broad Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a car crash that occurred on Thursday on Broad Street at Crawford Avenue.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, 37-year-old Amanda Latara Hurst was transported from the scene of the crash to Augusta University Hospital Medical Center by EMS.

The crash happened at 8:52 a.m. on Thursday, according to the coroner’s office.

Hurst was pronounced dead at 1:12 p.m. on Friday.

This isn’t the only death we have seen on Friday. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Dwayne Anthony Tillman II died after a fatal shooting on the 2800 block of Fairmount Street.

Also on Friday, h uman remains were discovered on Quarry Road Friday morning, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

