37-year-old dead after crash on Broad Street in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a car crash that occurred on Thursday on Broad Street at Crawford Avenue.
According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, 37-year-old Amanda Latara Hurst was transported from the scene of the crash to Augusta University Hospital Medical Center by EMS.
The crash happened at 8:52 a.m. on Thursday, according to the coroner’s office.
Hurst was pronounced dead at 1:12 p.m. on Friday.
This isn’t the only death we have seen on Friday. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Dwayne Anthony Tillman II died after a fatal shooting on the 2800 block of Fairmount Street.
Also on Friday, human remains were discovered on Quarry Road Friday morning, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
