‘What’s that cost?’: Parents share importance of CSRA college night

By Hallie Turner
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The cost of college tuition can be expensive.

Looking at the numbers, the US News and World Report ranked 440 universities across the country, including local schools like Augusta University.

In 2018, the average cost of in-state tuition was just over $10,000 a year. In 2023, that number is now $11,000 a year.

It’s the same for out-of-state students in 2018. Tuition was over $25,000. Now that number is close to $28,000.

Some students may be able to ease the financial burden at the CSRA College Night.

15 seniors have the chance to win a $1,000 scholarship, as well as explore different pathways to their future.

It’s always a huge turnout for the event and Thursday night is no different.

We talked to parents and students at the event, and the same questions kept popping up. It all comes down to how they can afford it.

Every family wants their child to be able to chase whatever dream they have, but there are some realities to face on how to pay for that dream. Many of the questions Thursday night were about financial aid, loans, and scholarships.

“Having financial aid is very important. Like I said earlier, you don’t know if you’re going to be able to get certain grants, if you’re going to get the Hope scholarship or Zell Miller. If I can’t get that, what is the next plan? If my child is going to college, what’s that cost?” said Cheryl Bryant, a parent.

Another parent, Earnisha English, said: “Tonight will definitely help me with finding what financing I will need. This is the real deal. We got med school.”

