Volunteers gear up for 30th anniversary of Border Bash

By Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the best rivalries the CSRA looks forward to every year is the football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Of course, that means the Border Bash at SRP Park is underway.

We already know the weather should be great for the event.

MORE | Kisner Foundation spotlights $250K donation to children’s hospital

It’s family-friendly but has enough fun for all ages.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

Volunteers say they put their best into the event this year for its 30th anniversary.

“It’s really cool to see everyone getting along the night before the game. Obviously, on game day there might be a little more different nerves, or just people talking a little more smack,” said Austin Grieb, volunteer. “We’ve got music, even the mayors from both sides are making a proclamation. We’ve got cheerleaders and mascots. We’re really trying to blow it out and make it a really big deal for the 30th.”

Visit HERE or HERE to purchase admission tickets.

