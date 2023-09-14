Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County resident launches effort to oust sheriff

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County resident has launched an effort to get Sheriff Richard Roundtree booted from office.

Eric Loggins has taken the initial steps to initiate a recall election, and the next step is in the hands of the Richmond County Board of Elections.

On Aug. 30, Loggins took out a recall application and had 15 days to gather 100 signatures of so-called sponsors. He turned in the signatures Thursday and now the board must schedule a meeting to determine whether the signatures are valid and sufficient to issue a recall petition.

I-TEAM | Second DUI case goes missing from court records in Burke County

If that’s the case, Loggins will need to gather signatures of 30% of registered voters in the county. Then if that petition passes muster, the board could schedule a recall election.

Roundtree is up for re-election in 2024.

In submitting his initial application, Loggins wrote:

“Sheriff Richard Roundtree has failed to protect the innocent and uphold the law with the failure of his administration to appropriately charge individuals when crimes have been committed and witnesses are present.”

It’s unknown what sparked Loggins’ efforts, but he contacted News 12 in late August saying the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office hadn’t sufficiently investigated a driver involved in a crash in his driveway.

The board has scheduled a meeting for 9 a.m. Wednesday evaluate the sponsor application. The board will meet in the Beazley Room at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.

