North Augusta Yellow Jackets eyes third straight road win

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When it comes to playing at home or on the road, most football teams around the CSRA have had a solid balance of both to start the new year.

The North Augusta Yellow Jackets are not one of those teams.

This week, they’re playing their fourth consecutive road game.

Despite having to travel for three out of their first four games, the Jackets are standing tall at 3-1.

North Augusta’s tough non-region schedule continues against Dutch Fork on Friday.

A team they’ve struggled against in recent years, but it’s clear the Jackets are picking up momentum.

“Stepping up in big-time games, making those third down stops, making big plays all throughout the game is really what helps us a lot. I mean, in my opinion, I feel like we’ve got some dogs on defense that really like to make plays and get around,” said D.J. Bookard, middle linebacker.

Beans Hunt, running back, said: “The last couple of games we’ve been executing really well on offense, and we’ve just got to keep that up and keep the same intensity. The defense has been executing really well, so as long as we all play together and get it done, we can get the win.”

After starting last season with a 1-5 record, the Jackets are in a solid position to compete for their third straight win against Dutch Fork.

