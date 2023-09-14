Local businesses prepare for Arts in the Heart weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Arts in the Heart is starting on Friday in Augusta.

An estimated 100,000 people are expected to hit the streets this weekend to see what vendors have in store, including local businesses like Ubora Coffee Roasters.

They’re preparing for a big influx of customers. Between the nice weather, Border Bash, and Arts in the Heart’s big footprint, money earned this weekend will go a long way.

Ubora’s owner, Phillip Weisner, says he started preparing for Arts in the Heart more than a week ago.

“I will probably go through 100 gallons of cold brew easily,” said Weisner. “I’ve already been preparing since last week. We have been prepping with our suppliers to make sure we have food on hand. Our employees understand what’s expected of them.”

Arts in the Heart will be held from Friday through Sunday in downtown Augusta. The hours are 5-9 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

