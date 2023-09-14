Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Local businesses prepare for Arts in the Heart weekend

Ubora Coffee Roasters
Ubora Coffee Roasters(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Arts in the Heart is starting on Friday in Augusta.

An estimated 100,000 people are expected to hit the streets this weekend to see what vendors have in store, including local businesses like Ubora Coffee Roasters.

They’re preparing for a big influx of customers. Between the nice weather, Border Bash, and Arts in the Heart’s big footprint, money earned this weekend will go a long way.

MORE | Augustans, agencies gear up for Arts in the Heart of Augusta

Ubora’s owner, Phillip Weisner, says he started preparing for Arts in the Heart more than a week ago.

“I will probably go through 100 gallons of cold brew easily,” said Weisner. “I’ve already been preparing since last week. We have been prepping with our suppliers to make sure we have food on hand. Our employees understand what’s expected of them.”

Arts in the Heart will be held from Friday through Sunday in downtown Augusta. The hours are 5-9 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Granholm
Mom in Grovetown calls cops on U.S. energy secretary’s staff
Alfonzo Williams
I-TEAM: Burke County audit finds big problems with sheriff’s spending
A Wadley police car leaves the scene of an accident monday in an Augusta parking lot.
Wadley cop investigated after hit-and-run in Augusta
Renata Ward Collins is mourning her son, Se'Vonn Small, who drowned at Clarks Hill Lake.
‘I only have one Se’Vonn’: Parents share heartbreak of teen’s drowning
Lenny the Bearded Dragon, carjacking gone wrong
Lenny the local dragon found weeks after carjacking gone wrong

Latest News

Former Lowcountry attorney Cory Fleming listens to the prosecutor during his sentencing hearing...
Fleming sentenced, Murdaugh trial date set in Beaufort Co. court
The Surefires Trio performs on Mix at 3!
Chef Robert Hughes cooks for us on Mix at 3!
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Judge postpones Myrtle Beach Safari owner’s sentencing on wildlife trafficking convictions