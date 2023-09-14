Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘Let the people vote’: Activists call for Atlanta leaders to accept petition for future public safety training center referendum

On Monday, a petition with 116,000 signatures was presented to the city clerk’s office.
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Civil rights groups are once again asking Atlanta’s mayor and city council for the right to vote on whether or not the controversial future public safety training center, dubbed “Cop City” by opposers, is built.

They held a news conference Thursday outside of Atlanta City Hall in response to the city’s refusal to verify over 116,000 signatures on a petition to stop the training facility from being built.

“Let the people vote. Let the people vote. Let the people vote,” said one activist.

A plea the civil rights protestors said they feel is going unheard by City of Atlanta leaders. On Monday, a petition with 116,000 signatures was presented to the city clerk’s office.

“It’s time for the City of Atlanta to put this to a vote so the people have a voice. The purpose of governance is to be the voice of the people,” said Gerald Griggs, Georgia’s NAACP president.

City officials said they couldn’t accept the signatures, saying the petition missed an Aug. 21 deadline. The deadline had been extended to September by a federal judge, but an appellate court paused that order, throwing the effort into legal limbo.

The Atlanta Public Safety Training Center | A timeline of violence, controversy

“I’m not over the city council. I’m not over the clerk. These boxes should be counted. When the judge told them it can’t be counted because they’re late, we’re hoping the judge will figure out how to make this happen,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens told one activist.

Activists gathered on the steps of city hall said this is voter suppression, plain and simple.

“This has been a full frontal assault on organizing, on progressive activists, this has been a full frontal assault on making sure that people in Atlanta can have a decision in how city resources are being spent,” said Kamua Franklin, the director of Community Movement Builders.

“It’s not my decision,” said Dickens.

Activists said several Atlanta City Council members have discussed voting Monday on whether or not to proceed with verifying the petition signatures or whether or not to have a referendum on November’s ballot over building the public safety training facility.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Granholm
Mom in Grovetown calls cops on U.S. energy secretary’s staff
Alfonzo Williams
I-TEAM: Burke County audit finds big problems with sheriff’s spending
A Wadley police car leaves the scene of an accident monday in an Augusta parking lot.
Wadley cop investigated after hit-and-run in Augusta
Renata Ward Collins is mourning her son, Se'Vonn Small, who drowned at Clarks Hill Lake.
‘I only have one Se’Vonn’: Parents share heartbreak of teen’s drowning
Lenny the Bearded Dragon, carjacking gone wrong
Lenny the local dragon found weeks after carjacking gone wrong

Latest News

Former Lowcountry attorney Cory Fleming listens to the prosecutor during his sentencing hearing...
Fleming sentenced, Murdaugh trial date set in Beaufort Co. court
The Surefires Trio performs on Mix at 3!
Chef Robert Hughes cooks for us on Mix at 3!
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Judge postpones Myrtle Beach Safari owner’s sentencing on wildlife trafficking convictions
Former president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter got married on July 7, 1946.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter ‘coming to an end,’ grandson says