Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Kisner Foundation spotlights $250K donation to children’s hospital

By Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Kevin & Brittany Kisner Foundation is known for its generous giving, and now they are putting the spotlight on another donation made to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

Oconee Capital Home Builders donated $250,000 towards the Kisner Foundation and Friends Center for Pediatric Behavioral Health and Wellness at the children’s hospital.

Nearly 1 in 5 children have a mental, emotional, or behavioral disorder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only 20 percent have access to care.

MORE | CSRA College Night, Public Safety Day, Pamper Party today

We asked Oconee Capital Home Builders why they felt the need to donate.

“We have been a community building for about 11 years, and we thought it was about time to give back to the community,” said Chris Belans, co-owner.

Visit kisnerfoundation.org for more information.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Granholm
Mom in Grovetown calls cops on U.S. energy secretary’s staff
Alfonzo Williams
I-TEAM: Burke County audit finds big problems with sheriff’s spending
A Wadley police car leaves the scene of an accident monday in an Augusta parking lot.
Wadley cop investigated after hit-and-run in Augusta
Renata Ward Collins is mourning her son, Se'Vonn Small, who drowned at Clarks Hill Lake.
‘I only have one Se’Vonn’: Parents share heartbreak of teen’s drowning
Lenny the Bearded Dragon, carjacking gone wrong
Lenny the local dragon found weeks after carjacking gone wrong

Latest News

Volunteers gear up for 30th anniversary of Border Bash
What the Tech: TV classics during the Hollywood strike
Kisner Foundation spotlights $250K donation to children’s hospital
MCG professor honored with American Heart Association award
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Richmond County resident launches effort to oust sheriff