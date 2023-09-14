Kisner Foundation spotlights $250K donation to children’s hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Kevin & Brittany Kisner Foundation is known for its generous giving, and now they are putting the spotlight on another donation made to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

Oconee Capital Home Builders donated $250,000 towards the Kisner Foundation and Friends Center for Pediatric Behavioral Health and Wellness at the children’s hospital.

Nearly 1 in 5 children have a mental, emotional, or behavioral disorder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only 20 percent have access to care.

We asked Oconee Capital Home Builders why they felt the need to donate.

“We have been a community building for about 11 years, and we thought it was about time to give back to the community,” said Chris Belans, co-owner.

