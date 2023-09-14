Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter ‘coming to an end,’ grandson says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jason Carter, a grandson of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, said the couple are “coming to the end,” as both of his famous relatives continue battling health challenges at their home in Plains, Georgia.

Jason Carter, himself a former Georgia state senator and Democratic gubernatorial candidate, said in USA Today interview published Thursday his grandparents “are together. They are at home. They’re in love, and I don’t think anyone gets more than that. I mean, it’s a perfect situation for this time in their lives.”

Jimmy Carter, at age 98 and the nation’s oldest living ex-president in history, entered hospice care in February 2023. The Carter Center announced in May Rosalynn Carter had been diagnosed with dementia.

The Carters are the nation’s longest-married presidential couple, having marked their 77th anniversary back in July.

Jason Carter’s comments come after another grandson, Josh Carter, said last month the couple is “in the final chapter.”

Also in August, another grandson, Hugo Wentzel, told Entertainment Weekly that the former president is “pretty sick.”

“He still does use his brain. He listens to audiobooks. He’s a genius. He’s super smart. I love him,” Wentzel said. “He always wants to be doing something with his mind, so he’s trying to keep himself busy, but he is really sick and getting older.”

“They’re both doing as well as can be expected,” Jason Carter said.

Back in March, President Joe Biden said he has been asked to deliver the eulogy for Jimmy Carter.

Carter, the nation’s 39th president, is the only president to hail from the state of Georgia.

Biden was first elected to the U.S. Senate from Delaware in 1972, and was serving his first term when Carter was elected president in 1976. Biden won the seat by upsetting the favored GOP incumbent J. Caleb Boggs. Democratic pollster Patrick Caddell assisted Biden in his winning campaign, and Caddell would also go on to serve as a consultant in the Carter administration.

Jimmy Carter would turn 99 on Oct. 1, 2023. The Carter Center is asking the public to share messages and well wishes.

