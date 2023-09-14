Jefferson County schools announce Teacher of the Year finalists

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jefferson County schools have announced their finalists for the teacher of the year.

The finalists include:

Margaret Leverett - Carver Elementary School

Jasmine Change-Jones - Jefferson County High School

Stephanie Lewis - Jefferson County Middle School

Lacie Doolittle - Louisville Academy

Vaneka Newsome - Wrens Elementary School.

The winner will be named on Oct. 5.

Congratulations to these nominees!

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.