Jefferson County schools announce Teacher of the Year finalists
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jefferson County schools have announced their finalists for the teacher of the year.
The finalists include:
- Margaret Leverett - Carver Elementary School
- Jasmine Change-Jones - Jefferson County High School
- Stephanie Lewis - Jefferson County Middle School
- Lacie Doolittle - Louisville Academy
- Vaneka Newsome - Wrens Elementary School.
The winner will be named on Oct. 5.
