Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Jefferson County schools announce Teacher of the Year finalists

By Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jefferson County schools have announced their finalists for the teacher of the year.

The finalists include:

  • Margaret Leverett - Carver Elementary School
  • Jasmine Change-Jones - Jefferson County High School
  • Stephanie Lewis - Jefferson County Middle School
  • Lacie Doolittle - Louisville Academy
  • Vaneka Newsome - Wrens Elementary School.
MORE | STEMfest brings 100 teens to Cyber Center in Augusta

The winner will be named on Oct. 5.

Congratulations to these nominees!

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfonzo Williams
I-TEAM: Burke County audit finds big problems with sheriff’s spending
Jennifer Granholm
Mom in Grovetown calls cops on U.S. energy secretary’s staff
A Wadley police car leaves the scene of an accident monday in an Augusta parking lot.
Wadley cop investigated after hit-and-run in Augusta
Lenny the Bearded Dragon, carjacking gone wrong
Lenny the local dragon found weeks after carjacking gone wrong
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Pedestrian killed outside disabled vehicle in Orangeburg County

Latest News

CSRA College Night
CSRA College Night, Public Safety Day, Pamper Party events today
Michael Tito Taylor
Augusta aggravated stalking suspect arrested 6 months later
FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh, Laffitte and Fleming to appear in Beaufort Co. court Thursday
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis watches proceedings during a hearing to...
FBI investigating more threats made against Fulton County officials