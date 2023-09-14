Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Homeless shelter beats the clock to raise tens of thousands

By Sydney Hood
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Garden City Rescue Mission was under a tight deadline to raise funding.

The mission needed to raise roughly $80,000 by Friday or face the risk of shutting down.

But the mission says with prayer, they reached their goal of $495,000 on Thursday. By noon, the mission announced they raised more than $524,000.

The mission helps house people and provides resources to get them back on their feet. It rescues about 400 men from the streets yearly.

“We are not only going to be able to purchase the property, with the money still coming in, will be able to secure and expand the GCRM ministry to reach the homeless in our city in an even bigger way,” the missing said on Facebook.

FULL POST:

MORE | Almost 2 months in, how is sheriff’s homeless effort working?

The financial deadline was looming for a while. It’s a daunting task, but Feistel’s faith is stronger than ever.

“We’re gonna stay right here,” said Feistel. “God’s always seen value in it and the value of what he’s done here and the souls and the lives of people that have come through. This is where God wants us to continue.”

It’s been a long couple of weeks for the rescue mission.

“A lot of these people that are here with us right now, they won’t survive on the streets,” said Feistel.

For more information, visit the Garden City Rescue Mission’s website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Granholm
Mom in Grovetown calls cops on U.S. energy secretary’s staff
Alfonzo Williams
I-TEAM: Burke County audit finds big problems with sheriff’s spending
A Wadley police car leaves the scene of an accident monday in an Augusta parking lot.
Wadley cop investigated after hit-and-run in Augusta
Lenny the Bearded Dragon, carjacking gone wrong
Lenny the local dragon found weeks after carjacking gone wrong
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Pedestrian killed outside disabled vehicle in Orangeburg County

Latest News

For her, it’s about giving women more options for treatment before it’s too late.
MCG professor honored with American Heart Association award
Alfonzo Williams
I-TEAM FULL COVERAGE: Burke County sheriff’s ongoing problems
Alex Murdaugh speaks to Judge Clifton Newman Thursday morning in a Beaufort County courtroom...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh trial date set, Fleming to be sentenced in Beaufort Co. court
Deputies continue search for Augusta teen last seen in February