Homeless shelter beats the clock to raise tens of thousands

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Garden City Rescue Mission was under a tight deadline to raise funding.

The mission needed to raise roughly $80,000 by Friday or face the risk of shutting down.

But the mission says with prayer, they reached their goal of $495,000 on Thursday. By noon, the mission announced they raised more than $524,000.

The mission helps house people and provides resources to get them back on their feet. It rescues about 400 men from the streets yearly.

“We are not only going to be able to purchase the property, with the money still coming in, will be able to secure and expand the GCRM ministry to reach the homeless in our city in an even bigger way,” the missing said on Facebook.

The financial deadline was looming for a while . It’s a daunting task, but Feistel’s faith is stronger than ever.

“We’re gonna stay right here,” said Feistel. “God’s always seen value in it and the value of what he’s done here and the souls and the lives of people that have come through. This is where God wants us to continue.”

It’s been a long couple of weeks for the rescue mission.

“A lot of these people that are here with us right now, they won’t survive on the streets,” said Feistel.

