Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

First Lady Jill Biden heads to Georgia for 2-day visit

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will kick off her two-day visit to the Peach State on Thursday.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will kick off her two-day visit to the Peach State on Thursday.

The First Lady is expected to deliver remarks for the Biden Victory Fund at a political event Thursday evening.

She will then visit Emory University on Friday as part of the administration’s Cancer Moonshot, to highlight the launch of the first project funded through the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), which aims to use mRNA technology to train immune systems to fight cancer and other diseases more effectively.

President Biden and the First Lady recently met with the administration’s “Cancer Cabinet,” announcing $240 million in additional investment this year to prevent, detect and treat cancer.

Professor Philip Santangelo and his team at Emory University were the first to receive funding through this new effort.

“We wanted to design drugs that A - were personalized because every tumor is different, everyone’s disease is a little different too - but then that would allow us to basically turn the immune system up or turn the immune system down when necessary,” Santangelo said.

The administration’s Cancer Moonshot Initiative hopes to accelerate that with a goal of cutting the death rate by at least half by 2047.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfonzo Williams
I-TEAM: Burke County audit finds big problems with sheriff’s spending
Jennifer Granholm
Mom in Grovetown calls cops on U.S. energy secretary’s staff
A Wadley police car leaves the scene of an accident monday in an Augusta parking lot.
Wadley cop investigated after hit-and-run in Augusta
Lenny the Bearded Dragon, carjacking gone wrong
Lenny the local dragon found weeks after carjacking gone wrong
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Pedestrian killed outside disabled vehicle in Orangeburg County

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis watches proceedings during a hearing to...
FBI investigating more threats made against Fulton County officials
Former President Donald Trump holds a spatula with a hamburger on it as he works the grill...
Trump waives right to speedy trial as Georgia prosecutor seeks to try him with 18 others next month
Mark Meadows
UPDATE: Mark Meadows wins request to expedite emergency stay appeal
S.C. senator requests CIA docs after whistleblower claims COVID lab-leak coverup
S.C. senator requests CIA docs after whistleblower claims COVID lab-leak coverup