Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

FBI investigating more threats made against Fulton County officials

The FBI says it is investigating threats made against Fulton County officials, including District Attorney Fani Willis.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The FBI says it is investigating threats made against Fulton County officials, including District Attorney Fani Willis.

FBI Atlanta sent Atlanta News First the following statement Thursday morning.

FBI Atlanta would not go into detail about what the threats were, but said they are all taken seriously.

Back in July, we reported that Willis had gotten threats ahead of former President Donald Trump’s indictment. And about a month ago, threats were also made to members of the grand jury in the case.

FULL COVERAGE | DONALD TRUMP'S GEORGIA INDICTMENT

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfonzo Williams
I-TEAM: Burke County audit finds big problems with sheriff’s spending
Jennifer Granholm
Mom in Grovetown calls cops on U.S. energy secretary’s staff
A Wadley police car leaves the scene of an accident monday in an Augusta parking lot.
Wadley cop investigated after hit-and-run in Augusta
Lenny the Bearded Dragon, carjacking gone wrong
Lenny the local dragon found weeks after carjacking gone wrong
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Pedestrian killed outside disabled vehicle in Orangeburg County

Latest News

CSRA College Night
CSRA College Night, Public Safety Day, Pamper Party events today
The Jefferson County school system is adjusting to the new literacy law.
Jefferson County schools announce Teacher of the Year finalists
Michael Tito Taylor
Augusta aggravated stalking suspect arrested 6 months later
FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh, Laffitte and Fleming to appear in Beaufort Co. court Thursday