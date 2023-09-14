Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies continue search for Augusta teen last seen in February

By Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for a missing teen who was last seen in February, according to authorities.

The 15-year-old, Terrence Tanksley Jr., was last seen at 9 a.m. on Feb. 7 at the Hyatt Place at 160 Mason McKnight Parkway, where police believe he ran away from.

Tanksley is described as a biracial male about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, with brown curly hair and brown eyes, according to authorities.

Officials say Tanksley could be in the South Augusta area and frequents the Barton Village apartments.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Ronald Sylvester at rsylvester@augustaga.gov or 706-821-1048.

