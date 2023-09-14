Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

More showers and storms possible today. Milder finish to the week with a taste of fall Saturday morning.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Morning lows will were in the upper 60s this morning with cooler afternoon highs expected in the low to mid-80s. Showers and storms will be possible during the day as a reinforcing backdoor cold front passes through the CSRA. Winds will be out of the northeast between 8-12 mph.

Lower humidity Friday behind the backdoor cold front. Morning lows will feel comfortable Friday morning in the low to mid-60s. Highs will remain below average Friday in the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies will stay mostly sunny during the day. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 8-12 mph.

Weekend mornings will feel almost “fall-like” down in the upper 50s and low 60s! Staying mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the mid-80s. Showers will be possible again by Sunday afternoon as our next cold front moves into the region. Try to get your outdoor plans in early Sunday.

Nice weather looks to hang around early next week with morning lows in the low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Keep it here for updates.

Stay up to date with the WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

