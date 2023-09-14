Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Rain chances continue into tonight and early Friday. Nice weather Friday afternoon through Saturday night. More rain Sunday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Showers and storms will be possible into tonight as a reinforcing backdoor cold front passes through the CSRA. Winds will be out of the northeast between 8-12 mph. Overnight lows will drop to the mid and upper 60s.

Lower humidity Friday behind the backdoor cold front. Morning lows will feel comfortable Friday morning in the low to mid-60s. A morning shower can’t be ruled out, but most of the CSRA should stay dry during the day. Highs will remain below average Friday in the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies will stay mostly sunny during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 8-12 mph.

Weekend mornings will feel comfortable in the low and mid-60s. Staying mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the mid-80s. Showers and storms will be possible again by Sunday afternoon as our next cold front moves into the region. Highs on Sunday will be low and mid-80s. Try to get your outdoor plans in early Sunday.

Nice weather looks to hang around early next week with morning lows in the low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Keep it here for updates.

Stay up to date with the WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Granholm
Mom in Grovetown calls cops on U.S. energy secretary’s staff
Alfonzo Williams
I-TEAM: Burke County audit finds big problems with sheriff’s spending
A Wadley police car leaves the scene of an accident monday in an Augusta parking lot.
Wadley cop investigated after hit-and-run in Augusta
Lenny the Bearded Dragon, carjacking gone wrong
Lenny the local dragon found weeks after carjacking gone wrong
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Pedestrian killed outside disabled vehicle in Orangeburg County

Latest News

COOLER HIGHS - RAIN POSSIBLE
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
COOLER HIGHS - RAIN POSSIBLE
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
RAIN CHANCES
Mikel's Midday Forecast 9/14/23 - Tracking Rain Chances
COOLER HIGHS - RAIN POSSIBLE
Mikel's 630 AM Forecast - Rain Chances Again Today - 9/14/23