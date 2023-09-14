Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Showers and storms will be possible into tonight as a reinforcing backdoor cold front passes through the CSRA. Winds will be out of the northeast between 8-12 mph. Overnight lows will drop to the mid and upper 60s.

Lower humidity Friday behind the backdoor cold front. Morning lows will feel comfortable Friday morning in the low to mid-60s. A morning shower can’t be ruled out, but most of the CSRA should stay dry during the day. Highs will remain below average Friday in the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies will stay mostly sunny during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 8-12 mph.

Weekend mornings will feel comfortable in the low and mid-60s. Staying mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the mid-80s. Showers and storms will be possible again by Sunday afternoon as our next cold front moves into the region. Highs on Sunday will be low and mid-80s. Try to get your outdoor plans in early Sunday.

Nice weather looks to hang around early next week with morning lows in the low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Keep it here for updates.

