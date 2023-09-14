CSRA College Night, Public Safety Day, Pamper Party events today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday is packed with local community events including CSRA College Night, Public Safety Day, and Pamper Party!

CSRA College Night

College Night will host more than 100 colleges and universities, and awarding almost $15,000 in scholarships on Thursday night.

The massive event will be held at the James Brown Arena, showcasing the schools then awarding the scholarships.

Along with the scholarships there will be opportunities available for parents and students to get college career counseling and learn about other resources available to them.

The event will run from 5 to 8:30 p.m. and admission is free.

Pamper Party

Peach State Health Plan and the Department of Public Health are teaming up to host a Pamper Party.

The event is a free give away of Pampers diapers and other resources mothers with babies may need.

It is first come fist served while supplies last. There will also be games and door prizes!

The event is being held at the Augusta Health Department on Laney Walker Boulevard from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Public Safety Day

First responders are hosting a Public Safety Day in Sandersville at Sandersville Square.

There will be a live DJ, dunkin’ booth, games and more!

Departments attending include Sandersville Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI and more.

This event will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.