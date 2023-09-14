Augusta aggravated stalking suspect arrested 6 months later

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An aggravated stalking suspect has been arrested in connection to a case involving two incidents that happened back in March and in May, according to authorities.

On May 12, deputies responded to the 500 block of Richmond Hill Road, to meet with a victim who stated her door was kicked in once again, after an incident months before on March 18, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim has a protection order against the suspect identified as Michael Tito Taylor, 41, authorities say.

The victim said around 8:30 a.m. Taylor kicked in the door and screamed, “Open the door b*tch,” authorities say.

Two eyewitnesses told deputies they saw Taylor not only at the scene by kicking the door in, but also coming outside from inside the house, deputies say.

According to authorities, one of the witnesses stated that she was coming home from work when she saw Taylor drive underneath her breezeway. The witness and Taylor exchanged pleasantries when she heard loud screaming.

She began walking toward the noise where she observed Taylor come out of the victim’s front door and asked him what he was doing to the victim. Taylor answered “She is tripping,” authorities say.

The victim asked the witness to call 911. The witness stated she called for help and was on the phone with the dispatcher when she observed Taylor nudge the victim as he was getting ready to leave on his scooter, according to authorities.

Both witnesses also told deputies that if it wasn’t for their intervention the victim may have been hurt badly, authorities say.

Taylor was arrested on Thursday and charged with three counts of aggravated stalking and unlawful conduct during a 911 call, according to jail records.

