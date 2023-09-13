Submit Photos/Videos
What the Tech: Use the app of the day for your grammar mistakes

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Do you spend more time correcting auto-correct than it does correcting you?

It seems that after all this time with auto-correct and predictive text, it would be more accurate, but still, who hasn’t accidentally sent a text message with an embarrassing mistake?

Grammarly is a web browser extension that corrects misspellings, subject-verb agreement, and other grammar mistakes. Even if you use Grammarly for Google Docs, PDFs, and web services, you may not know that Grammarly has smartphone apps that do the same thing.

MORE | What the Tech: How to get the most out of your internet speed

To use the Grammarly app you must add it to your smartphone’s keyboards.

On iPhone, tap settings>general> keyboard> keyboards> and add Grammarly. Be sure to give it full access.

On Android devices, tap settings>system> Languages & Input> on-screen keyboard and choose Grammarly. Then you’re set to use the app as your primary keyboard.

Grammarly not only corrects spelling but will offers suggestions to make your text message or other post better.

MORE | What the Tech: How do you get started using NFC tags?

It offers suggestions of synonyms for example. Type the word “awesome” and Grammarly suggests “fascinating”, “incredible”, “amazing”, “tremendous”, and “remarkable”.

It knows the difference between “there”, “they’re” and “their”. It’s like having an English teacher correcting your grammar and spelling before you hit send.

Is it perfect right out of the gate? No, but it uses A.I. to build a library of words and names you use often.

We think it must also learn which keys my fingers accidentally tap because it does get better over time. Grammarly is a free app, which is fine for most people.

There’s also a paid version that offers many more features, such as re-writing sentences to sound more professional.

If you find yourself always tapping the backspace key to correct your mistakes or even auto-correct mistakes, you might want to try Grammarly.

