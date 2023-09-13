Submit Photos/Videos
Well-known local real estate agent Larry Miller has died

By Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local real estate agent who’s helped hundreds of families in the CSRA find homes has passed away.

According to a Facebook post from Century 21, Larry Miller has died.

According to the website, Miller founded Century 21 Magnolia but he started his career back in 1985.

His website also says was a pillar in community for over 37 years.

