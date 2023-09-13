Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

STEMfest brings 100 teens to Cyber Center in Augusta

STEMfest
STEMfest(WRDW/WAGT)
By Taylor Martin
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The future of science lies in the hands of our next generation.

On Wednesday, STEMfest brought together 100 students at the Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center from schools across the river region to learn and engage in all things STEM and cyber.

The free event was for high school students, and one is planned in the spring for middle school students.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

“It’s a great, diverse group of students here all interested in the STEM area, and they want to go into cybersecurity. So, we thought we would bring them here today and to learn more about that,” said Todd Gay, director of outreach and engagement at the center.

Students participated in a “capture the flag” competition, heard from speakers at Fort Gordon and learned about different careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

“I just hope that I can develop the right mindset to get into new things and find the most optimal way on how to dive into coding,” Lincoln County student Nathanael Chiles said.

For him, it was an exciting day to learn about what the future could hold for his future career.

“It feels great,” he said. “This is actually my first time ever going to something like this. It just feels like a very great opportunity to learn about computer science and programming.”

As STEMfest grows and reaches more students, organizers hope to help fill gaps in the STEM workforce.

“There are so many jobs that are available,’ Gay said, “and these students are excited about cybersecurity.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvia Brannon is suing Aiken County Public Schools over the treatment of her son.
Mom explains lawsuit against Aiken County schools
A Wadley police car leaves the scene of an accident monday in an Augusta parking lot.
Wadley cop investigated after hit-and-run in Augusta
Alfonzo Williams
I-TEAM: Burke County audit finds big problems with sheriff’s spending
Jennifer Granholm
Mom in Grovetown calls cops on U.S. energy secretary’s staff
Shooting scene in Augusta
Rescuer who ran over body exits job with city of Augusta

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump holds a spatula with a hamburger on it as he works the grill...
Trump waives right to speedy trial as Georgia prosecutor seeks to try him with 18 others next month
Students participated in a “capture the flag” competition, heard from speakers and learned...
STEMfest brings 100 teens to Cyber Center in Augusta
Garden City Rescue Mission has less than a month to raise $495,000 or they'll have to shut the...
Homeless shelter races the clock to raise tens of thousands
2022 Masters Tournament
Job applications are now open for the 2024 Masters