S.C. senator requests CIA docs after whistleblower claims COVID lab-leak coverup

Senior-level CIA officer testifies about payoffs during investigation
Covid 19
Covid 19(WMC)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sen. Lindsey Graham has joined a group of lawmakers requesting documents from the Central Intelligence Agency after a whistleblower testified that experts were paid to change their conclusions on the origin of COVID-19.

Lawmakers who heard the testimony said the whistleblower is a “highly credible senior-level CIA officer.” According to the officer, seven CIA members were assigned to a team to investigate the virus origin and six of those officers concluded the virus likely originated from a lab in Wuhan, China.

The whistleblower says those six CIA officers were paid to change their opinion on the lab leak theory to instead support the conclusion that the virus came from an animal species.

After the testimony, the chairmen of the committees who heard the whistleblower, Representatives Brad Wenstrup and Mike Turner, sent a letter directing the CIA to release all documents and communications involving the COVID Discovery Team.

On Tuesday, Graham sent a similar letter along with Senators Rand Paul, Ron Johnson and Rick Scott to the CIA director William J. Burns.

“These allegations are deeply concerning and raise serious questions about the Agency’s investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the letter says.

Below is the full letter:

