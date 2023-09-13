Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond County sergeant announces intent to run for sheriff

Richmond County Marshal’s Office Sergeant Eugene Brantley.
Richmond County Marshal’s Office Sergeant Eugene Brantley.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eugene Brantley, a local resident and current sergeant of the Richmond County Marshal’s Office, has announced his intention to run for Richmond County sheriff.

Brantley filed paperwork with the Richmond County Board of Elections office announcing his declaration of intention to seek the office on Tuesday.

He is the only one who has filed the paperwork for the race so far, according to the board of elections.

MORE | Former Burke County chief deputy to run for sheriff

“After discussing with my family, I have made the decision to embark on this initial journey, mobilizing the necessary resources and assembling the campaign infrastructure necessary to seek one of the highest positions within law enforcement,” Brantley said in a statement.

Brantley started in 2000 as a road patrol officer and climbed the ranks to special operations on the housing squad at the sheriff’s office. In 2016, he moved to the marshal’s office as sergeant.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvia Brannon is suing Aiken County Public Schools over the treatment of her son.
Mom explains lawsuit against Aiken County schools
A Wadley police car leaves the scene of an accident monday in an Augusta parking lot.
Wadley cop investigated after hit-and-run in Augusta
Alfonzo Williams
I-TEAM: Burke County audit finds big problems with sheriff’s spending
Jennifer Granholm
Mom in Grovetown calls cops on U.S. energy secretary’s staff
Shooting scene in Augusta
Rescuer who ran over body exits job with city of Augusta

Latest News

A group called "Vote to Stop Cop City Coalition" prepares to deliver a petition to Atlanta...
Judge blames Atlanta officials for confusion over ‘Cop City’ petition
Mark Meadows
UPDATE: Mark Meadows wins request to expedite emergency stay appeal
Washington Road
Almost 2 months in, how is sheriff’s homeless effort working?
Renata Ward Collins is mourning her son, Se'Vonn Small, who drowned at Clarks Hill Lake.
‘I only have one Se’Vonn’: Parents share heartbreak of teen’s drowning