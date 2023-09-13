Richmond County sergeant announces intent to run for sheriff

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eugene Brantley, a local resident and current sergeant of the Richmond County Marshal’s Office, has announced his intention to run for Richmond County sheriff.

Brantley filed paperwork with the Richmond County Board of Elections office announcing his declaration of intention to seek the office on Tuesday.

He is the only one who has filed the paperwork for the race so far, according to the board of elections.

“After discussing with my family, I have made the decision to embark on this initial journey, mobilizing the necessary resources and assembling the campaign infrastructure necessary to seek one of the highest positions within law enforcement,” Brantley said in a statement.

Brantley started in 2000 as a road patrol officer and climbed the ranks to special operations on the housing squad at the sheriff’s office. In 2016, he moved to the marshal’s office as sergeant.

