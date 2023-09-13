Pedestrian killed by vehicle, while tending to disabled vehicle in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle while tending to a disabled vehicle on the side of I-95, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday, around 2:30 p.m. on I-95 at mile marker 89, about 10 miles north of Bowman, the pedestrian was standing on the southbound shoulder with the broken down car, when a driver drove off the right side of the road, hitting the victim, authorities say.

The driver was not injured, authorities say.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.