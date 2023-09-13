Pedal Pub owners seek looser alcohol rules for riders

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Pedal Pub owners are asking city officials to let customers have open containers of alcohol on the ride.

They spoke to city leaders at Tuesday’s committee meetings of the Augusta Commission, saying they need to be able to compete with similar experiences elsewhere.

They want a “bring your own bottle” experience like more than 50 other Pedal Pub locations, including Savannah and Columbus.

They say not allowing alcohol puts Augusta at a disadvantage.

They’re not asking to allow hard liquor but beer and seltzer.

Augusta Commission member Sean Frantom brought up the idea of an entertainment district he proposed five years ago.

He said the Pedal Pub might only be allowed in that district, though commission member Jordan Johnson said he doesn’t think that would have to be the case.

However, Augusta Planning and Development Department staff members say it all hinges on an entertainment district being created.

Augusta Commission members authorized the department to revisit and draft changes to the alcohol ordinance and present it in October.

In any case, Frantom said the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office would need to be on board for safety reasons.

