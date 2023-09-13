Job applications are now open for the 2024 Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - 2024 Masters Tournament job applications are now open.

The Masters is looking for dedicated candidates to join the team this April in roles across concessions, hospitality and merchandise.

Applications will be accepted through Dec. 4.

All applicants must be at least 16 years of age on or before March 27.

Visit jobs.masters.com to learn more and submit your application.

Local job expos

The Masters is also hosting two local job expos, where attendees can speak directly with representatives from the Masters Tournament and learn more about available opportunities. The expos will take place:

Sept. 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Legends Club, 2701 Washington Road, No. 22, Suite B.

Oct. 19, 3-6 p.m. at the HUB for Community Innovation, 631 Chafee Ave.

