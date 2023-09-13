Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3

A closer look at hot car deaths. How poor sleep could signal a more serious issue. Plus, a beekeeper teaches the next generation.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvia Brannon is suing Aiken County Public Schools over the treatment of her son.
Mom explains lawsuit against Aiken County schools
A Wadley police car leaves the scene of an accident monday in an Augusta parking lot.
Wadley cop investigated after hit-and-run in Augusta
Alfonzo Williams
I-TEAM: Burke County audit finds big problems with sheriff’s spending
Shooting scene in Augusta
Rescuer who ran over body exits job with city of Augusta
Jennifer Granholm
Mom in Grovetown calls cops on U.S. energy secretary’s staff

Latest News

Alfonzo Williams
I-TEAM: Burke County audit finds big problems with sheriff’s spending
Capt. Moses Cheatham, Bamberg County jail chief
Bamberg County hires new head of detention center
Wealth Wednesday with Will Rogers
Wealth Wednesday: new to investing - here’s what you need to know
Lenny the Bearded Dragon, carjacking gone wrong
Lenny the local dragon found weeks after carjacking gone wrong
Jennifer Granholm
Mom in Grovetown calls cops on U.S. energy secretary’s staff