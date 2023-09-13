Homeless shelter races the clock to raise tens of thousands

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Garden City Rescue Mission could be getting $50,000.

The mission helps house people and provides resources to get them back on their feet. It rescues about 400 men from the streets every year and right now houses about 60.

A committee of the Augusta Commission approved the funding Tuesday, but the full commission will need to approve it next week.

Still, the mission is still under a tight deadline to raise funding.

It needs to raise $80,000 by Friday, or it could shut down.

The financial deadline has been looming for a while . Although the mission has made great strides in raising the needed $500,000, it still has a little ways to go.

“The original owner went to heaven some years ago and now the family has decided to liquidate the property,” Executive Director Patrick Feistel told News 12 a few weeks ago. “So our long-term lease has been shortened.”

For more information, visit the Garden City Rescue Mission’s website.

