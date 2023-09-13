Fall Greek Festival set to return to downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greek Festival is returning to downtown Augusta.

The fall festival kicks off at 4 p.m. on Oct. 5 and will go through Oct. 8 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 953 Telfair Street.

Hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The festival includes vendors with Greek products and a variety of food selections. Food includes sandwiches, dinner plates and pastries.

