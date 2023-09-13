Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Fall Greek Festival set to return to downtown Augusta

By Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greek Festival is returning to downtown Augusta.

The fall festival kicks off at 4 p.m. on Oct. 5 and will go through Oct. 8 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 953 Telfair Street.

Hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

MORE | Augustans, agencies gear up for Arts in the Heart of Augusta

The festival includes vendors with Greek products and a variety of food selections. Food includes sandwiches, dinner plates and pastries.

For a full menu and more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvia Brannon is suing Aiken County Public Schools over the treatment of her son.
Mom explains lawsuit against Aiken County schools
A Wadley police car leaves the scene of an accident monday in an Augusta parking lot.
Wadley cop investigated after hit-and-run in Augusta
Alfonzo Williams
I-TEAM: Burke County audit finds big problems with sheriff’s spending
Jennifer Granholm
Mom in Grovetown calls cops on U.S. energy secretary’s staff
Shooting scene in Augusta
Rescuer who ran over body exits job with city of Augusta

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump holds a spatula with a hamburger on it as he works the grill...
Trump waives right to speedy trial as Georgia prosecutor seeks to try him with 18 others next month
2022 Masters Tournament
Job applications are now open for the 2024 Masters
Grammarly
What the Tech: Use the app of the day for your grammar mistakes
The fast-food chain hopes to add mobile thru lanes to more locations in 2024.
Chick-fil-A launches express drive-thru lane for mobile orders only