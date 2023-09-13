Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today will be another warm day, but a cold front will move in during the day and set off more showers and thunderstorms - mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s, then a shot of drier air moves in Wednesday night lasting through the weekend. Winds will switch out of the north-northwest 5-10 mph.

Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 60s Thursday morning. Afternoon highs Thursday will be cooler than average in the low to mid-80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible, but most of the CSRA should stay dry. Winds will be out of the northeast between 8-12 mph.

Morning lows will feel great Friday morning near 60. Highs will remain below average Friday in the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies will stay mostly sunny during the day.

Weekend mornings will feel almost “fall-like” down in the upper 50s and low 60s! Staying mostly sunny this weekend with highs in the mid-80s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

