Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Bamberg County hires new head of detention center

Capt. Moses Cheatham, Bamberg County jail chief
Capt. Moses Cheatham, Bamberg County jail chief(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bamberg County has hired a new detention center captain to succeed one who resigned recently.

Moses Cheatham will direct operations and programs, supervise and train employees, and oversee the daily activities of incarcerated inmates of the Bamberg County Detention Center.

He’s been a lieutenant with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for the past 25 years with 40 combined years of law enforcement experience.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

He has supervised more than 30 employees and served as a patrol officer, jailer, transportation officer, shift sergeant, captain of operations and shift lieutenant, according to Bamberg County officials. He also has completed managerial and executive certifications and holds a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management from Voorhees University.

“I’m looking forward to working with and for the Bamberg community and hope to add to the current spirit of camaraderie and teamwork,” he said. “A leader is only as good as his team.”

County Administrator Joey Preston described Cheatham as a “great find.”

“Moses will be an excellent addition to our team, and Bamberg County is fortunate to have found a detention center captain who has such vast knowledge of law enforcement management,” Preston said.

Cheatham lives in Augusta with his wife, Sanita, and he has four children and three grandchildren.

He succeeds Capt. Latarcha K. Wilson, who drew complaints over a comment she made while on speakerphone with her daughter after the daughter had been stopped on a traffic violation. The comment included a racial epithet for white people that was overheard by one of the officers. Wilson resigned after the officers made a complaint.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvia Brannon is suing Aiken County Public Schools over the treatment of her son.
Mom explains lawsuit against Aiken County schools
A Wadley police car leaves the scene of an accident monday in an Augusta parking lot.
Wadley cop investigated after hit-and-run in Augusta
Alfonzo Williams
I-TEAM: Burke County audit finds big problems with sheriff’s spending
Shooting scene in Augusta
Rescuer who ran over body exits job with city of Augusta
Jennifer Granholm
Mom in Grovetown calls cops on U.S. energy secretary’s staff

Latest News

Alfonzo Williams
I-TEAM: Burke County audit finds big problems with sheriff’s spending
Wealth Wednesday with Will Rogers
Wealth Wednesday: new to investing - here’s what you need to know
Lenny the Bearded Dragon, carjacking gone wrong
Lenny the local dragon found weeks after carjacking gone wrong
Jennifer Granholm
Mom in Grovetown calls cops on U.S. energy secretary’s staff