Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Almost 2 months in: How is the sheriff’s office’s new homeless program doing?

Washington Road
Washington Road(WRDW/WAGT)
By Craig Allison
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re now almost two months into the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s port program which monitors homelessness on private businesses around Washington Road near I-20.

It’s now grown with 32 businesses signed up.

We’ve reported that some are pleased with the work, but others, like 2 Boys Pizza & Grill, are leaving completely.

Despite keeping a tab on those businesses that are joining in, the sheriff’s office says they haven’t been tracking any data.

They say this is due to how new the program is but they say they are working to expand where this effort is headed.

MORE | ‘I only have one Se’Vonn’: Parents share heartbreak of teen’s drowning

“It’s new. We’re excited about it, and we’re hoping that this is kind of a long-term program that helps us deal with a current problem,” said Capt. Scott Redmon with the sheriff’s office’s south precinct.

It’s a program the sheriff’s office and some businesses on Washington Road say is making a difference.

So then why isn’t there any data to back it up?

“The data that we’re seeing right now, is brand new data. Our intel unit will be working strongly to compile that data as time goes on,” said Redmon.

By data, we mean how many people have they arrested so far? How many have been referred to accountability court?

MORE | Homeless shelter races the clock to raise tens of thousands

But they say an arrest should be a last resort.

“We’re kind of a mecca for the homeless. There are a lot of resources here. There’s a lot of outreach that’s going on here in Augusta. And the network out there gets that message out to the homeless people not only here but in other cities. Recently, we had people come as far away as four hours, and dropped off at the Salvation Army,” said Redmon.

Others, like Commissioner Sean Frantom, say this effort still needs more teeth.

Augusta’s current panhandling ordinance was put in place back in 2006 and only holds a tight grip on the downtown Broad Street district and a small district between Hopkins Street and Laney Walker Boulevard.

In exactly one week, the sheriff’s office, marshal’s office, homeless task force, and more are coming to the table to discuss a panhandling ordinance that mirrors Columbia County’s.

They’re hoping to expand where officers can enforce homeless management, but without arresting their way to a solution.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvia Brannon is suing Aiken County Public Schools over the treatment of her son.
Mom explains lawsuit against Aiken County schools
A Wadley police car leaves the scene of an accident monday in an Augusta parking lot.
Wadley cop investigated after hit-and-run in Augusta
Alfonzo Williams
I-TEAM: Burke County audit finds big problems with sheriff’s spending
Jennifer Granholm
Mom in Grovetown calls cops on U.S. energy secretary’s staff
Shooting scene in Augusta
Rescuer who ran over body exits job with city of Augusta

Latest News

Renata Ward Collins is mourning her son, Se'Vonn Small, who drowned at Clarks Hill Lake.
‘I only have one Se’Vonn’: Parents share heartbreak of teen’s drowning
We hit the gym with Dr. Jed Ballard for Workout Wednesday
Se'Vonn Small left an impact on those in his family and elsewhere.
Remembering 16-year-old drowning victim Se'Vonn Small
BlackJacket is bringing the 70s back to Augusta!