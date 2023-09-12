Submit Photos/Videos
Rescuer who ran over body is no longer working for city of Augusta

By Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New documents show the Augusta firefighter who hit and dragged a body more than 50 feet is no longer with the department.

This comes after the mass shooting in May on Sand Bar Ferry Road, where at least 10 people were arrested. Two people were killed and four people were injured.

Documents from the city say Gregory Hartshorne was terminated for not checking his vehicle all the way around before driving off.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

They say he also violated uniform policy by showing up to the scene in a white T-shirt.

Other reasons listed for termination include soliciting business for his leather products business.

Documents show when he was given his termination letter, he asked to resign instead.

Since then, Hartshorne says he was terminated unfairly and has rescinded his resignation.

Right now, we’re working to find out the next step in this process.

