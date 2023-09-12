Submit Photos/Videos
Who’s hiring? Job fairs and recruiting across the CSRA

By Macy Neal
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whether you are looking for job fairs, to change your career, or to volunteer, find out who is hiring in the CSRA.

Upcoming job fairs

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice will host a Career Fair in Richmond County at the Augusta Regional Youth Detention Center.

DJJ is looking to hire Juvenile Correctional Officers, Detention Counselors, Teachers, Mental Health Providers, Food Service Workers, Housekeepers, and General Support Staff.

  • Sept. 12 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Representatives from the Masters Tournament will be at Augusta University this week for a job expo to showcase several job opportunities available, including: hospitality, merchandise, concessions and more.

  • Sept. 12 - from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jaguar Student Activities Center.
  • Sept. 13 - from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the J. Harold Harrison, MD Education Commons.

Augusta Staffing will be hosting a Drop-In Job Fair at 218 Oak Street North Suite B in Martinez. Positions available include: accounting, bookkeeping, A/R and A/P specialists, IT, field techs, medical receptionist, human resources, law offices, city government, local school systems, event staff, manufacturing, maintenance warehouse, and more! For more information call 706-860-4820.

  • Sept. 13 - from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Richmond County School System hosts Walk-In Wednesdays to fill open positions, each week at 864 Broad Street.

  • Every Wednesday - from 9 a.m. to noon

Paid training

Gold Cross EMS will host another 3-week paid training to become an emergency medical responder. The EMR class will be held at the company’s headquarters located at 4328 Wheeler Road. Those interested must submit their application before the due date.

  • Augusta University - law enforcement, human resources, administrative, student advisors, grounds keepers, dental assistants, information technology, environmental services, financial aid counselors, clinical services, research associate and more
  • Richmond County School System - transportation, assistant principal, teachers, media specialist, counselors, accountants and more
  • Columbia County School District - teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, nutrition assistants, coaches, custodians and more
  • Aiken County Public Schools - teachers, substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, counselors, tutors, coaches, custodians and more
  • Jefferson County School System - speech pathologist
  • Taliaferro County School District - elementary school teacher, middle grades ELA teacher, business education teacher, substitutes, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, and custodians

Nonprofits

CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority (by county)

  • McDuffie - center operations assistant, clerk typist, maintenance, bus driver
  • Richmond- teacher, teacher aide, family service worker, cook aide, maintenance, bus driver and monitor
  • Burke - teacher, bus monitor
  • Emanuel - teacher aide, cook aide, maintenance, bus driver and monitor
  • Lincoln - bus driver, maintenance
  • Jenkins - teacher, bus driver and monitor

Police/EMA

Government

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice - juvenile correctional officers, detention counselors, teachers, mental health providers, food service workers, housekeepers and general support staff

The Georgia Department of Corrections (by county)

Hospitality/community

Seasonal positions/volunteer positions

Family YMCA (by county):

  • Richmond - child development academy, adaptive aquatic instructor, day camp counselor, lifeguard, swim instructor, welcome center
  • Aiken - child development academy, child watch staff, day camp counselor, counselor, welcome center staff
  • Burke - lifeguard, welcome center
  • Thomson - wellness floor staff

Other

Work Source Georgia and Augusta Coating, Manufacturing - production associate fabrication and coating lines

  • East Central WorkSource Georgia and Georgia Pacific is hiring, to learn more head over to the website.
  • S.C. Works hosted a job fair at the North Augusta Community Center showcasing a variety of employers.
  • Employment Seeker Publication hosted a job fair which including over 20 employers hiring over 500 positions, head to the website to learn more about the participating employers.

