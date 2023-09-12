Who’s hiring? Job fairs and recruiting across the CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whether you are looking for job fairs, to change your career, or to volunteer, find out who is hiring in the CSRA.
Upcoming job fairs
The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice will host a Career Fair in Richmond County at the Augusta Regional Youth Detention Center.
DJJ is looking to hire Juvenile Correctional Officers, Detention Counselors, Teachers, Mental Health Providers, Food Service Workers, Housekeepers, and General Support Staff.
- Sept. 12 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Representatives from the Masters Tournament will be at Augusta University this week for a job expo to showcase several job opportunities available, including: hospitality, merchandise, concessions and more.
- Sept. 12 - from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jaguar Student Activities Center.
- Sept. 13 - from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the J. Harold Harrison, MD Education Commons.
Augusta Staffing will be hosting a Drop-In Job Fair at 218 Oak Street North Suite B in Martinez. Positions available include: accounting, bookkeeping, A/R and A/P specialists, IT, field techs, medical receptionist, human resources, law offices, city government, local school systems, event staff, manufacturing, maintenance warehouse, and more! For more information call 706-860-4820.
- Sept. 13 - from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Richmond County School System hosts Walk-In Wednesdays to fill open positions, each week at 864 Broad Street.
- Every Wednesday - from 9 a.m. to noon
Paid training
Gold Cross EMS will host another 3-week paid training to become an emergency medical responder. The EMR class will be held at the company’s headquarters located at 4328 Wheeler Road. Those interested must submit their application before the due date.
- Sept. 18 - Application due
- Sept. 25 - Training begins
Health
- The Department of Veterans Affairs of Augusta has open positions including: registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and more.
- Piedmont Health Augusta Hospital has a number of open positions available including - registered nurses, physical therapists, medical technicians and more
- Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Augusta - full-time call center representative
Schools
- Augusta University - law enforcement, human resources, administrative, student advisors, grounds keepers, dental assistants, information technology, environmental services, financial aid counselors, clinical services, research associate and more
- Richmond County School System - transportation, assistant principal, teachers, media specialist, counselors, accountants and more
- Columbia County School District - teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, nutrition assistants, coaches, custodians and more
- Aiken County Public Schools - teachers, substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, counselors, tutors, coaches, custodians and more
- Jefferson County School System - speech pathologist
- Taliaferro County School District - elementary school teacher, middle grades ELA teacher, business education teacher, substitutes, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, and custodians
Nonprofits
CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority (by county)
- McDuffie - center operations assistant, clerk typist, maintenance, bus driver
- Richmond- teacher, teacher aide, family service worker, cook aide, maintenance, bus driver and monitor
- Burke - teacher, bus monitor
- Emanuel - teacher aide, cook aide, maintenance, bus driver and monitor
- Lincoln - bus driver, maintenance
- Jenkins - teacher, bus driver and monitor
Police/EMA
- Richmond County Sheriff’s Office - deputy jailers, and deputy road patrol
- City of Augusta - airport firefighter, firefighters, corrections officers, E911 communications officer, jailer, and more
- City of Aiken Department of Public Safety - dispatch
- Columbia County Sheriff’s Office - firefighters, school crossing guard, patrol deputies, deputy jailers, and communications officers
- Waynesboro Police Department - administrative assistant, patrol, and special operations
- North Augusta Public Safety - school resource officers, public safety officers, firefighters, and a communications technician
- Jenkins County - night shift jailers and dispatchers
- Saluda County Patrol Division - paramedic, E-911 dispatcher, and detention officers
- Harlem Fire Department - firefighters
- Grovetown Police Department - dispatchers, road patrol officer, and firefighters
- Burke County Sheriff’s Office - road patrol deputies, special operations sergeant, special operations deputy, correction officers, detention center counselors and more
- Bamberg County Sheriff Department - communication specialist
Government
- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is hiring crossing guards for the 2023-2024 school year.
- The City of Augusta - accountants, athletics program manager, kennel worker, and more
- Georgia Department of Driver Services is hiring.
- Augusta Richmond County Library System - library assistant
- The City of Grovetown - operators, planners, administration
- North Augusta is hiring in the parks and recreation department, engineering and public works, public services, human resources and more.
- Saluda County - civic court clerk, mechanic, and part-time recycle site attendant
The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice - juvenile correctional officers, detention counselors, teachers, mental health providers, food service workers, housekeepers and general support staff
The Georgia Department of Corrections (by county)
- Augusta State Medical Prison - correctional officers, general trades technician, behavioral health counselor, librarian, food service specialists, and supply clerks
- Augusta Transitional Center - correctional officer
- Emanuel Women’s Facility - correctional officers, librarian, practical instructor, and supply clerks
- Emanuel Probation Detention Center - correctional officers, and food service specialist
- Washington State Prison - correctional officer/sergeant, field training officer, librarians, and general trade technicians
- Johnson State Prison - correctional officer, education instructors, food service specialists
Hospitality/community
- Columbia County Convention and Visitors Bureau is hiring a Visitor Information Specialist part-time.
- The Kroc Center of Augusta - campus monitor, facilities coordinator, fitness assistant and more
Seasonal positions/volunteer positions
- North Augusta Post Office USPS is hiring for seasonal, full time, and part time employment.
- The Big Mo is hiring concession workers and parking attendants.
- Ubora Coffee Roasters now has two locations, one in downtown and one in Evans. They are looking to hire baristas for both locations this summer.
- Golden Harvest is in increasing need of volunteers this summer, to see all volunteer options head over to their website.
- SPCA Albrecht Center is hiring for a full-time pet care specialist. The center is also in need of volunteers this summer, as well as Friends of the Animal Shelter.
- Richmond - child development academy, adaptive aquatic instructor, day camp counselor, lifeguard, swim instructor, welcome center
- Aiken - child development academy, child watch staff, day camp counselor, counselor, welcome center staff
- Burke - lifeguard, welcome center
- Thomson - wellness floor staff
Other
Work Source Georgia and Augusta Coating, Manufacturing - production associate fabrication and coating lines
- East Central WorkSource Georgia and Georgia Pacific is hiring, to learn more head over to the website.
- S.C. Works hosted a job fair at the North Augusta Community Center showcasing a variety of employers.
- Employment Seeker Publication hosted a job fair which including over 20 employers hiring over 500 positions, head to the website to learn more about the participating employers.
