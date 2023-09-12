Submit Photos/Videos
Warrenville man accused of criminal solicitation of a minor

(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County man was arrested on seven charges connected to the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Tuesday.

Johnathan Mackie Bryant, 27, of Warrenville, was arrested on Sept. 5.

Investigators say Bryant solicited a person he believed to be a minor and sent explicit images to the person.

MORE | Emanuel County investigator shot while serving search warrant

He is charged with four counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count and three counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under age eighteen, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department made the arrest.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

