Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Wadley cop investigated after hit-and-run in Augusta

A Wadley police officer is now on administrative leave after an incident at a gym in Augusta.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Wadley police officer is now on administrative leave after an incident at a gym in Augusta.

The Wadley Police Department says it’s conducting an internal investigation involving officer Anderson Deliford

The investigation centers on a video of incident at Max Fitness on Bobby Jones Expressway.

The video is grainy but in the top of the screen, it shows a patrol car hit a parked car, then turn on its blue lights and speed off.

We are working to learn if Anderson was in the driver’s seat at the time of the crash.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
New details released on death investigation of 3-year-old girl
Dayton Willis
Family mourns teen with local ties who was found shot
Sylvia Brannon is suing Aiken County Public Schools over the treatment of her son.
North Augusta mom explains lawsuit against Aiken County schools
Head-on collision sends two people to the hospital
Head-on crash on I-20 sends 2 people to hospital
Thomson Police Department
1 killed and 1 injured in Thomson shooting incident

Latest News

Emanuel County investigator shot while serving search warrant
A Wadley police officer is now on administrative leave after an incident at a gym in Augusta.
See video at center of Wadley police probe
First Alert Weather Extra: Flooding in the Northeast, Hawaii volcano
It isn’t that easy to figure out how fast your internet needs to be because there are a lot of...
What the Tech: How to get the most out of your internet speed