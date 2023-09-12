Wadley cop investigated after hit-and-run in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Wadley police officer is now on administrative leave after an incident at a gym in Augusta.

The Wadley Police Department says it’s conducting an internal investigation involving officer Anderson Deliford

The investigation centers on a video of incident at Max Fitness on Bobby Jones Expressway.

The video is grainy but in the top of the screen, it shows a patrol car hit a parked car, then turn on its blue lights and speed off.

We are working to learn if Anderson was in the driver’s seat at the time of the crash.

