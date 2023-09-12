Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

SC World War II vet celebrates 102nd birthday

Ralph Sullivan of Gaffney, S.C. was born in 1921 and served in World War II.
His advice for the next generation? “Be a better person in all respects,” he said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - It was quite the celebration for a South Carolina veteran as he rang in his 102nd birthday on Tuesday.

Ralph Sullivan, of Gaffney, S.C. was born in 1921 and served in World War II.

Through thick and thin, Sullivan never quit and on Tuesday, his family and friends gathered at the Brookdale Shelby senior living facility to help him ring in his special day. There were decorations and a birthday cake.

Sullivan’s journey to this moment hasn’t been easy. After serving in the war, he worked at a textile plant until early retirement due to colon cancer back in 1970.

Skip to 2013, when he was given just seven days to live. The Bronze star service member walked out of the hospital six days later, defying those odds.

Sullivan likes to spend his time watching Clemson football games and tending to his rose garden.

His advice for the next generation? “Be a better person in all respects,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
New details released on death investigation of 3-year-old girl
Sylvia Brannon is suing Aiken County Public Schools over the treatment of her son.
Mom explains lawsuit against Aiken County schools
Dayton Willis
Family mourns teen with local ties who was found shot
A Wadley police car leaves the scene of an accident monday in an Augusta parking lot.
Wadley cop investigated after hit-and-run accident in Augusta
Head-on collision sends two people to the hospital
Head-on crash on I-20 sends 2 people to hospital

Latest News

Dirk Meyer
One on One with Richard Rogers | Augusta Symphony’s 69th season
Tim Echols
One on One with Richard Rogers | Ga. Public Service Commission
Brenda Durant
One on One with Richard Rogers | 2023 Arts in the Heart Augusta
Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams
One on One with Richard Rogers | Youth Diversion to the Arts program
The Augusta animal shelter could use some volunteers right now, managers say.
Augusta Animal Services hosts free micro-chipping event