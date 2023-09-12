S.C. panel looks at making school meals free for everyone

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Legislation filed at the South Carolina State House would guarantee every student in the state would get free breakfast and lunch at school.

Now that push is getting a closer look – to see how viable it would be in the state’s public schools.

A committee whose members include lawmakers and school district leaders is currently taking a look at food services in South Carolina public schools.

On Tuesday, it focused on the costs and benefits of providing free meals to every student in the state.

“In the ICU, I see kids who come in starving to death,” said Dr. Elizabeth Mack, pediatric critical care physician. “That’s happening in this state. … Not every meal is at school. There’s summer, there’s weekends, all of that. But there are a large proportion of meals that can be served in the schools, and we know that those meals, in most places, are healthy.”

Right now, certain students are eligible for free meals at school because they meet certain qualifications – like their family income being below a certain threshold.

And nearly 1,000 schools across the state provide free meals to every student – largely through federal reimbursements.

The state Department of Education says its most recent estimate of how much it would cost to make up the difference and provide free breakfast and lunch to *every student in the state – could be as much as around $60 million a year.

But the department says that estimated cost is likely lower now – because more schools are receiving federal meal reimbursements this year after the state expanded eligibility criteria.

Every student across the country qualified for free meals for a few years during the pandemic – and teachers say they saw the benefits.

“Not only were my office referrals down — I only had one during those two years — but my classroom was overall a more joyous space for my learners,” said Emily Mayer, a former Beaufort County teacher.

The committee will later submit recommendations for any changes it determines should be made to South Carolina’s school nutrition services – which *could include implementing universal free meals.

Those proposals are due by the end of this year – before the new legislative session begins in January.

That’s the earliest any action on those recommendations could come.

