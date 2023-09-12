Pair of Powerball, Fantasy 5 players win big in Georgia

ATLANTA - No one won the $522 million Powerball jackpot Monday night, but a ticket sold in Georgia won $50,000 for matching four white balls and the red ball.

The ticket was purchased at: Texaco Convenience Store, 6139 Covington Highway, Lithonia.

The winning numbers were 9, 25, 27, 53, 66 and 5.

With no big winner, Wednesday’s jackpot increases to an estimated $550 million, with a cash value of $266 million if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 23 consecutive drawings, though several people have won smaller prizes, including dozens of prizes worth $1 million or more.

There was one $158,965 Fantasy 5 winner Monday night. The ticket was purchased at: Monti Food Mart, 142 Frobel St., Monticello.

