Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

North Augusta mom files lawsuit against Aiken County Public School District

Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken County Public Schools(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta mom has filed a lawsuit against the Aiken County Public School District and the North Augusta Department of Public Safety over an incident involving her son in 2021.

According to the complaint, the student, who is on the autism spectrum, was having a mental health crisis on Aug. 27, 2021, when he was approached by the school resource officer at North Augusta High School. The student was then tackled to the ground, handcuffed, and arrested, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit was filed on Aug. 23.

The complaint suggests that the school resource officer used excessive force and falsely arrested the student.

The mother alleges that the school is ill-prepared to properly care for special needs students and that she has repeatedly had to stand up for her son and protect him from harm while at the school.

The complaint alleges gross negligence, negligent hiring and supervision as well as malicious prosecution and false imprisonment.

MORE | Lawmakers look to fix ‘lopsidedness’ in S.C. high school sports

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on collision sends two people to the hospital
Head-on crash on I-20 sends 2 people to hospital
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
New details released on death investigation of 3-year-old girl
Thomson Police Department
1 killed and 1 injured in Thomson shooting incident
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Allendale intersection reopens 22 hours after tanker crash, spill
Tunnel to Towers 5K run on Saturday
‘We made a promise’: AU, Augusta remember 9/11 victims

Latest News

A group called "Vote to Stop Cop City Coalition" delivers a petition to Atlanta leaders urging...
City: Petition signatures on future Atlanta public safety training center turned in past original deadline
This is an AED machine that can analyze the heart's rhythm and send electrical shocks or...
Family advocates for CPR training, AEDs in schools after sudden cardiac arrest
Some South Carolinians believe public charter schools have become too dominant – while others...
Leveling the field in high school sports
American Football
Lawmakers look to fix ‘lopsidedness’ in S.C. high school sports