North Augusta mom files lawsuit against Aiken County Public School District

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta mom has filed a lawsuit against the Aiken County Public School District and the North Augusta Department of Public Safety over an incident involving her son in 2021.

According to the complaint, the student, who is on the autism spectrum, was having a mental health crisis on Aug. 27, 2021, when he was approached by the school resource officer at North Augusta High School. The student was then tackled to the ground, handcuffed, and arrested, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit was filed on Aug. 23.

The complaint suggests that the school resource officer used excessive force and falsely arrested the student.

The mother alleges that the school is ill-prepared to properly care for special needs students and that she has repeatedly had to stand up for her son and protect him from harm while at the school.

The complaint alleges gross negligence, negligent hiring and supervision as well as malicious prosecution and false imprisonment.

