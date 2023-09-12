Submit Photos/Videos
New art exhibits in North Augusta give you a first look at fall

New North Augusta art exhibits
New North Augusta art exhibits(wrdw)
By Taylor Martin
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It may still be warm outside, but the North Augusta Arts and Heritage Center has its eyes set on fall as it celebrates the opening of its two newest exhibits.

Both the Autumn Memories exhibit and the Brick Pond Park exhibit showcase artwork from the CSRA’s most talented artists and photographers, all while giving you a glimpse of all things fall, Thanksgiving, and Halloween.

“We have several Halloween pictures. We’ve got autumn foliage pictures. It’s a nice mix of landscapes and photography. It’s a little bit of everything in here,” said Mary Anne Bigger, executive director of the Arts and Heritage Center of North Augusta.

The Brick Pond Park exhibit displays the beauty of nature in North Augusta’s backyard while featuring photographers like Jim Saul, who’s been taking pictures at the park for the past four years.

“Every time you come down here, you never know what you’re going to see. I really like taking pictures of nature that’s doing something. I don’t want to take a picture of a bird on a stick,” he said.

Both exhibits give you an escape from the heat and let you bask in fall just before the leaves change.

Bigger said: “Trying to get people in tune for autumn and fall and to get them to come inside here in the nice air condition and view the beautiful art.”

It’s not only an opportunity to admire the art, but to take some home, too.

“We will have our opening reception on Thursday, September 21. It’ll be a lot of fun, the artists will be here. It will be a nice opportunity for people to come and meet them and to purchase the artwork also,” said Bigger.

Both exhibits are free and open to the public.

In addition to the opening night reception, they’re also hosting a fundraising event on September 29 called Whiskey, Wine, and Soul.

The event will feature wine and whiskey tastings, catering by Cal Berry, a cash car and wine wall, unique silent auction items, and live music by Perfect Picture.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click the Arts and Heritage Center of North Augusta website.

