Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Kemp suspends gas tax in Georgia to offer inflation relief

(WENDELL FRANKS)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Tuesday declared a state of emergency due to the 40-year-high inflation and is temporarily suspending the state’s gas tax.

He said it will provide “direct relief to families throughout the state.”

The executive order will go into effect Wednesday and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 12.

MORE | Ga., S.C. gas prices drop after Labor Day spike

Consumers should expect the suspension to begin impacting prices after several days.

You can read Executive Order 09.12.23.01 here.

According to an analysis from Moody’s Analytics from August, Americans are spending $709 more per month than two years ago and $202 more per month than last year, the governor’s staff said in a news release.

Suspension of the excise tax will save Georgians 31.2 cents per gallon of gasoline and 35 cents per gallon of diesel fuel.

When the gas tax was suspended from March through December of last year, 2022, Georgians saved roughly $1.7 billion at the pump.

“While high prices continue to hit family budgets, hardworking Georgians deserve real relief and that’s why I signed an executive order today to deliver it directly to them at the pump,” Kemp said.

He blamed the presidential administration for the inflation.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
New details released on death investigation of 3-year-old girl
Dayton Willis
Family mourns teen with local ties who was found shot
Head-on collision sends two people to the hospital
Head-on crash on I-20 sends 2 people to hospital
Aiken County Public Schools
North Augusta mom files lawsuit against Aiken County schools
Thomson Police Department
1 killed and 1 injured in Thomson shooting incident

Latest News

Who’s hiring? Job fairs and recruiting across the CSRA
Augusta Housing Authority
Augusta leaders launch fair housing survey, forums starting today
Get into the Mix: Join Cliff Bennett and Zayna Haliburton every weekday morning at 9 a.m. on...
[FULL] Morning Mix
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for Sept. 12