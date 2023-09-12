Kemp suspends gas tax in Georgia to offer inflation relief

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Tuesday declared a state of emergency due to the 40-year-high inflation and is temporarily suspending the state’s gas tax.

He said it will provide “direct relief to families throughout the state.”

The executive order will go into effect Wednesday and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 12.

Consumers should expect the suspension to begin impacting prices after several days.

You can read Executive Order 09.12.23.01 here.

According to an analysis from Moody’s Analytics from August, Americans are spending $709 more per month than two years ago and $202 more per month than last year, the governor’s staff said in a news release.

Suspension of the excise tax will save Georgians 31.2 cents per gallon of gasoline and 35 cents per gallon of diesel fuel.

When the gas tax was suspended from March through December of last year, 2022, Georgians saved roughly $1.7 billion at the pump.

“While high prices continue to hit family budgets, hardworking Georgians deserve real relief and that’s why I signed an executive order today to deliver it directly to them at the pump,” Kemp said.

He blamed the presidential administration for the inflation.

