InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2

Stopped trains blocking roads cause danger and disruption. “Sextortion” is on the rise and impacting youth. An organization empowers artists with disabilities.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — Trains stopping on tracks and blocking roads – sometimes for hours. In some cases, our cameras caught children dangerously crossing stopped trains. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. Next, “sextortion,” a form of sexual assault, is on the rise and impacting youth across the nation. Plus, an organization empowers artists with disabilities to make and sell their artwork.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

