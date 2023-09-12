Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia removes nearly 190K inactive names from voter rolls

Early voting at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.
Early voting at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Georgia removed nearly 190,000 people from voter rolls on Tuesday.

According to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a majority of the voters removed were considered inactive.

Georgia prunes its list of voters every other year.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Raffensperger said doing this is crucial to maintain an up-to-date number of registered, active voters.

“We’re using a multi-pronged strategy to ensure our voter rolls are the cleanest and most accurate in the nation, and this list maintenance activity is another example of that,” said Raffensperger.

Almost no registrations were canceled this year under Georgia’s “Use It Or Lose It” law. It removes registrations of people who haven’t participated in elections for several years.

Currently, Georgia has just under 8 million registered voters.

You can check your voter registration status by going to the Secretary of State’s website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
New details released on death investigation of 3-year-old girl
Dayton Willis
Family mourns teen with local ties who was found shot
Sylvia Brannon is suing Aiken County Public Schools over the treatment of her son.
Mom explains lawsuit against Aiken County schools
Head-on collision sends two people to the hospital
Head-on crash on I-20 sends 2 people to hospital
Kemp suspends gas tax in Georgia to offer inflation relief

Latest News

SC State Fair
Discount tickets go on sale for South Carolina State Fair
Kemp suspends gas tax in Georgia to offer inflation relief
In suspending gasoline tax, Gov. Brian Kemp said he wanted to provide “direct relief to...
Georgians appreciate Kemp's suspension of fuel tax
Mix at 3: See our premiere show