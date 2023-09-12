Georgia removes nearly 190K inactive names from voter rolls

ATLANTA - Georgia removed nearly 190,000 people from voter rolls on Tuesday.

According to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a majority of the voters removed were considered inactive.

Georgia prunes its list of voters every other year.

Raffensperger said doing this is crucial to maintain an up-to-date number of registered, active voters.

“We’re using a multi-pronged strategy to ensure our voter rolls are the cleanest and most accurate in the nation, and this list maintenance activity is another example of that,” said Raffensperger.

Almost no registrations were canceled this year under Georgia’s “Use It Or Lose It” law. It removes registrations of people who haven’t participated in elections for several years.

Currently, Georgia has just under 8 million registered voters.

You can check your voter registration status by going to the Secretary of State’s website.

