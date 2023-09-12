Submit Photos/Videos
Ga., S.C. gas prices drop after Labor Day spike

FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
By Macy Neal
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After Labor Day brought a spike in gas prices, prices have finally dropped in Georgia and South Carolina, according to AAA.

Georgia’s average gas price on Tuesday is $3.57 per gallon, down three cents cents from a week ago. However, today’s average is 33 cents higher than the price a year ago.

Also in South Carolina, Tuesday’s price is averaging $3.41 down five cents from a week ago.

Today’s prices in Augusta are averaging $3.55 per gallon, down from $3.59 a week earlier, while in Aiken and Edgefield counties average decreased five cents to $3.55.

“The national average hit some road bumps over the last week after starting to decline early in the week. The second half saw the national average rise as gas prices in the Corn Belt started spiking, pulling the average price in the US along with it,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The current national average is $3.84 per gallon, however, that’s 12 cents higher than the price a year ago.

“With most of the nation switching back to cheaper winter gasoline on Saturday, we should see more price decreases for most of the nation in the weeks ahead, barring further refinery disruptions and hurricane season. Fall tends to bring falling gas prices, and I’m hoping this year won’t be any different,” De Haan says.

