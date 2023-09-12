Submit Photos/Videos
Emanuel County investigator shot while serving search warrant

Investigator Dakota Lamb was with Swainsboro Police Department officers serving a search...
Investigator Dakota Lamb was with Swainsboro Police Department officers serving a search warrant on Colegrove Drive.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office investigator is recovering in the hospital after being shot while serving a search warrant.

On Tuesday around 7:30 a.m., Investigator Dakota Lamb was serving a search warrant on Colegrove Drive with the Swainsboro Police Department.

Deputies say Me’Elle Layquon Merrion fired a weapon, hitting Lamb. Merrion surrendered and was taken into custody, officials say.

Lamb was transported to the Emanuel Medical Center ER before being moved to Augusta where he is expected to make a complete recovery, the agency says.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate.

