Edgefield County schools announce teacher of the year finalists

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County School District announced the three finalists for the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year.

Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle School Art Teacher Avis Tuttle Jordan, Merriwether Middle School Music Teacher Matt Herring and Johnston Elementary School Counselor Andra Syms have a combined 34 years of experience in education.

The Teacher of the Year will be announced on Sept. 22.

Jordan believes giving is her greatest contribution to education.

“In my profession, giving may look different each day,” Jordan said in her application. “I give pencils and school supplies. I give smiles and hugs to those who might not get one at home or are having a bad day. I give kindness and love to all.”

Herring says a lasting impact and seeing growth over time is what continues to encourage him.

“The reward that I find in teaching is in the growth that my students achieve,” Herring said. “Nothing makes me happier than seeing my students grow from day to day or year to year.”

Syms attended 16 different schools by your senior year of high school.

“I knew there were students who needed extra love and attention because they were in situations where home life was very difficult,” Syms said. “That is when I decided I wanted to become a school counselor so that I could help these students and help take some of that burden off of the teachers.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.