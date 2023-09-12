Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Edgefield County schools announce teacher of the year finalists

Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle School Art Teacher Avis Tuttle Jordan, Merriwether Middle...
Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle School Art Teacher Avis Tuttle Jordan, Merriwether Middle School Music Teacher Matt Herring and Johnston Elementary School Counselor Andra Syms have a combined 34 years of experience in education.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County School District announced the three finalists for the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year.

Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle School Art Teacher Avis Tuttle Jordan, Merriwether Middle School Music Teacher Matt Herring and Johnston Elementary School Counselor Andra Syms have a combined 34 years of experience in education.

The Teacher of the Year will be announced on Sept. 22.

MORE | Columbia County School District names finalists for Teacher of the Year

Jordan believes giving is her greatest contribution to education.

“In my profession, giving may look different each day,” Jordan said in her application. “I give pencils and school supplies. I give smiles and hugs to those who might not get one at home or are having a bad day. I give kindness and love to all.”

MORE | Richmond County schools pick Teacher of Year finalists

Herring says a lasting impact and seeing growth over time is what continues to encourage him.

“The reward that I find in teaching is in the growth that my students achieve,” Herring said. “Nothing makes me happier than seeing my students grow from day to day or year to year.”

Syms attended 16 different schools by your senior year of high school.

“I knew there were students who needed extra love and attention because they were in situations where home life was very difficult,” Syms said. “That is when I decided I wanted to become a school counselor so that I could help these students and help take some of that burden off of the teachers.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
New details released on death investigation of 3-year-old girl
Dayton Willis
Family mourns teen with local ties who was found shot
Head-on collision sends two people to the hospital
Head-on crash on I-20 sends 2 people to hospital
Aiken County Public Schools
North Augusta mom files lawsuit against Aiken County schools
Thomson Police Department
1 killed and 1 injured in Thomson shooting incident

Latest News

Investigator Dakota Lamb was with Swainsboro Police Department officers serving a search...
Emanuel County investigator shot while serving search warrant
Kemp suspends gas tax in Georgia to offer inflation relief
Who’s hiring? Job fairs and recruiting across the CSRA
Augusta Housing Authority
Augusta leaders launch fair housing survey, forums