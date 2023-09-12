Submit Photos/Videos
Downtown gears up for Arts in the Heart of Augusta

By Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In three days, the Arts in the Heart of Augusta festival returns.

There will be more than 130 artists, entertainment, food booths and activities for kids.

Advance tickets are $12 to $15.

The event will be Friday through Sunday. Hours are 5-9 p.m., Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

There are also some road closures in place starting Tuesday at 11 p.m.

Roads closed include Albion Avenue, Eighth and Ninth streets from Ellis to Broad and Broad from Seventh to 10th streets.

