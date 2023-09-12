Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta leaders launch fair housing survey, forums starting today

By Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - City leaders and the Augusta Housing Authority have teamed up for a survey and virtual community meetings to collect feedback on fair housing challenges and opportunities.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, you can have a chance to weigh in on housing challenges and opportunities in Augusta.

The Augusta Housing Authority has joined the city in allowing people to give them feedback.

MORE | Who’s hiring? Job fairs and recruiting across the CSRA

Three virtual community meetings will be facilitated discussions on fair housing topics. Spots are limited and registration is necessary. All meetings will be held via Zoom and information will be forwarded after registration. To register for a session, click here.

Here’s the schedule:

  • Sept. 12 at 1 p.m.
  • Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.
  • Sept. 13 at 5 p.m.

There’s also an online survey at http://tinyurl.com/2h68dfvx.

For more information about the survey and meetings, call 706-821-1797.

