Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Actor Josh Duhamel and wife expecting first child together

FILE - Josh Duhamel, left, and Audra Mari arrive at the premiere of "Shotgun Wedding,"...
FILE - Josh Duhamel, left, and Audra Mari arrive at the premiere of "Shotgun Wedding," Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Zoë Jones and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live/Gray News) – Actor Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari Duhamel are expanding their family by one. The couple is expecting a baby in the coming months.

Audra Duhamel made the announcement Monday, posting a photo of her sonogram on Instagram with the caption, “Baby Duhamel coming soon.”

Josh proposed to Audra in January 2022 after several years of dating, and the two tied the knot last September, which happened in Fargo, North Dakota.

This will be Josh Duhamel’s second child. He and Fergie welcomed their son Axl in 2013.

Josh Duhamel made his acting debut as Leo du Pres on the daytime soap opera “All My Children” and has appeared in several films including, “When in Rome” and “Safe Haven.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
New details released on death investigation of 3-year-old girl
Dayton Willis
Family mourns teen with local ties who was found shot
Head-on collision sends two people to the hospital
Head-on crash on I-20 sends 2 people to hospital
Aiken County Public Schools
North Augusta mom files lawsuit against Aiken County schools
Thomson Police Department
1 killed and 1 injured in Thomson shooting incident

Latest News

A solid yellow line popped up on Interstate 95 in Florida, confusing drivers. (WJXT via CNN...
Drivers confused by mysterious yellow line on interstate
A solid yellow line popped up on Interstate 95 in Florida, confusing drivers. (WJXT via CNN...
Drivers confused by mysterious yellow line on interstate
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
Google’s search dominance challenged in the biggest antitrust trial in decades
Flooding causes the street to collapse in Leominster, Massachusetts. (Source: WHDH/CNN)
RAW: Flooding exposes home foundation, washes out street